Delta Airlines asks permission to suspend flights to Lansing

Delta Airlines is asking the the U.S. Department of Transportation for permission to suspend flights to Capital Region International Airport and 8 others because of low demand, according to a report from Reuters.

Delta says only 14 passengers flew each way from the 9 airports between April 1 and April 22. The list includes Flint's Bishop Airport and Gerald Ford Airport in Grand Rapids. Overall air travel is down 95% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two other carriers are making similar requests. JetBlue wants to stop flying to Detroit through September 30. Spirit Airlines put in a request for 6 airports.

The companies have to ask permission to suspend the flights because they are required to maintain minimum service levels in order to get payroll grants from the federal government.

On Monday the Department of Transportation rejected requests by United Airlines to suspend flights to Kalamazoo and by Frontier to stop flights to Detroit. It also ordered Spirit to resume flights to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut earlier this month.

DELTA SUSPENSION REQUESTS

Lansing

Flint

Grand Rapids

Worcester, Massachusetts

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Pocatello, Idaho

Brunswick, Georgia

Melbourne, Florida

