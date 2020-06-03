Delhi Township will reopen buildings to the public June 8

Delhi Township officials have announced they will reopen township buildings to the public Monday, June 8 at 8 a.m.

Township buildings will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and will be closed Fridays as part of the Township's participation in the Michigan Work Share Program, the township said.

“We are looking forward to reopening our doors to the public as we begin to transition a new “normal” after the state’s “Safer at Home” order was lifted. As we reopen, it’s critical we proceed with caution, take all necessary safety precautions, and follow the guidelines outlined in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health and safety plan,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “During this process, our top priority will remain the health and safety of our residents and staff. We have implemented a strict social distancing policy, ramped-up office cleaning and disinfecting, and we are requiring anyone who enters our buildings to wear a mask or face covering at all times.”

The township said residents are strongly encouraged to do as much business through mail, phone or email.

Township said PPE, including masks, gloves and sanitizer will be given to employees.

