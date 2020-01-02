Delhi Township upgrades ambulance

Delhi Township Fire Department is upgrading one of its ambulances to improve response time and provide better services.

“Every second counts when it comes to saving lives, which is why these upgrades are necessary,” Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball said. “By repairing this ambulance, rather than purchasing a new one, we are saving nearly $90,000 while improving response time and enhancing the quality of service we provide our residents.”

According to Delhi Township, the township will save $90 thousand by upgrading an older ambulance instead of buying a new one.

Delhi Township said that the upgrades are possible due to a millage that was passed in 2018.

The shell of the ambulance will be removed from its old framework and packed on a new truck framework. Other upgrades include a new floor, door handles, and lights.

New equipment will include a CPR machine that could save hundreds of lives by automating consistent chest compression that won't tire out first responders.

The upgrades will be completed sometime in 2020, according to Delhi Township.

Watch the video below to see how the new CPR machine works.

