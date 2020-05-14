Delhi Township to resume non-essential services May 18

Delhi Township officials have announced the township will resume non-essential services beginning Monday, May 18.

The township said it will put restrictions in place in order to maintain "safe social distancing."

“We are looking forward to resuming many of the non-essential services that were discontinued as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a ‘soft-opening’ period that will likely last through May 28,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “We are introducing new protocols, which include remote work, social distancing and increased cleaning schedules to help protect the health and safety of our staff and residents.”

The township said township offices will remain closed to the public during this time and email, phone and video conferencing will be used to conduct normal township business as often as possible.

The township said parks and trails will remain open, however, playground and public bathroom facilities will stay closed. The township said portable toilet facilities will continue to be provided in many park areas, and social distancing is still required for those using parks and trails.

Delhi Township said although non-essential services will resume, many staff members will continue to work remotely when possible.

“While we slowly bring operations back to normal, we appreciate our residents’ patience and understanding during this unprecedented time,” Miller said.

The township said these changes are expected to remain in place through Thursday, May 28 and are subject to change depending on state and federal guidelines.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.