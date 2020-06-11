Delhi Township said residents aren't recycling properly

Delhi Township residents are getting used to new recycling containers in Delhi Township, but the overflow bin is being contaminated with non-recyclable items.

The township partnered with Granger to install new recycling containers at the recycling center in Delhi Township.

Charles Hauser with Granger Waste Services said the new containers can hold four times the amount of a typical 40-yard container.

Some recycling bins have a unique design.

The container for cardboard now has a mail slot to put the cardboard through.

People will have to break down the cardboard.

Allen Bryant, environmental coordinator Delhi Township said about half of the cardboard that was recycled was not broken down and folded.

Boxes that haven't been broken down take up a lot of space in the recycling bin.

The plastics recycling bin also has a unique design. It has three 9-inch holes recyclables can go through.

Granger said it's a great way to make sure the right items are being recycled.

Bigger plastic items that can't fit through the holes are encouraged to be placed in the overflow bin.

However, Delhi Township said the overflow bin is being filled with items that are not recyclable like Rubbermaid containers, plastic bags and grass edgings.

Bryant said, "The contamination goal is one percent and anything over that then they have to really look at can we really sit here and pick this stuff out can we pay someone to do that and the reality is no and the reality is that is not going to get recycled."

Recyclable items will have a recycle symbol.

If an item does not have that symbol it can't be recycled.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.