Delhi Township extends state of emergency amid coronavirus

Delhi Township officials today extended its local state of emergency and announced all township buildings and facilities will remain closed to the public until April 13.

“In line with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Executive Order, and to continue our efforts to protect the health of our staff and residents, we have decided to extend the closure of all Township buildings and facilities to the public until April 13,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager, in a news release. “The coronavirus situation is changing rapidly, and we will continue to monitor and report updates to our residents as they become available.”

During the closure, all non-essential services will be suspended. All essential services, including but not limited to fire, emergency and wastewater management will remain in operation. Staff will primarily be working remotely. When in the office, social distancing and increased cleaning will be implemented.

If residents have questions or concerns during this time, please email TempClosure@delhitownship.com. As usual, residents should call 911 for emergencies.