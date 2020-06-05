Delhi Township cancels summer sports

The Delhi Township Parks and Recreation Department said it is cancelling the 2020 summer sports season.

The department said the cancellation included t-ball, softball and baseball.

The township said it will issue a full refund for all places.

The decision comes as an effort to protect the health and safety of all players, their families and the township as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the township said.

“I am saddened to announce we have decided to cancel all 2020 summer sports as an added precaution to help protect the health and safety of our community,” said Mark Jenks, Delhi Township Parks and Recreation director. “We were looking forward to kicking off another exciting year of youth summer sports here in Holt. However, given the impact of COVID-19 and the rules regarding social distancing, we decided it’s best to cancel the season, refund parents and look to restarting youth sports in the fall.”

The department said registration for fall sports, including soccer and flag football, for children in preschool through 4th grade will be available from July 13 - July 31.

Delhi Township Parks and Recreation Department said those interested in registering their children for fall sports can register online by doing the following:

• Visit www.delhitownship.com

• Select Parks and Rec

• Select recreation

• Click the Online Registration Icon and following the registration instructions on screen.

The department said coaches will begin reaching out to players the weekend of Aug. 21.

