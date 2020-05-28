Delhi Township is open to help residents and businesses remotely

Delhi Township officials today announced that the township is open and staff is available to assist residents, businesses and others with any township-related questions or services remotely. Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest extension of the “Safer at Home” Order, all township buildings will remain closed to the public and business will be conducted by phone or email.

“Our top priority is maintaining the health and safety of Delhi Township residents, our employees and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “Delhi Township is open for business and our staff is here to help township residents and businesses as necessary. However, for the time being, all township buildings will remain closed to the public, and we will continue to use email, phone and video conferencing to conduct township business.”

Appointments for in-person meetings will be offered on a very limited basis and will adhere to all social distancing protocols, the township said. While non-essential services will resume, many staff members will continue working remotely when possible.

“Our new safety protocols could result in response times being slightly longer than normal, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to safely bring operations back to normal in these unprecedented times,” Miller said.

If you have questions or concerns during this time, please call 517-694-2136 and select the appropriate department.

A complete list of contacts can be found at www.delhitownship.com.

As usual, residents should call 911 for emergencies.

