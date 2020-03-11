Dehli Township apartment complex under fire with residents for trash pile

Woodland Lake apartment residents are upset with the complex for a trash pile the complex says is not their fault.

Woodland Lake apartment complex says the mess wasn't their fault. Management is blaming the trash company for missing pick up days.

"They need to pay more to have them come more frequently. If twice a week isn't enough and it's still overflowing, they need to come 3 times a week, 4 times if necessary." Carrie, a local resident said.

Woodland Lake tenants reached out to news 10 for help with the growing garbage pile. They're frustrated with the fact that management can't get anything done about it, but the complex says it can't be blamed for the trash hauler's failure to pick it up. Managers say they've left plenty of messages with Republic Services and the company keeps saying someone will come out to pick it up.

"To me, it needs to be dumped more frequently. I mean, if residents don't have a place to put there trash, where are they supposed to put it? There's no place to put it., obviously, it's overflowing," Carrie said.

Apartment managers are asking tenants to stop dumping trash until the pile is gone.

"That's gross. That's how animals and rodents come in your house. If you have trash sitting in your house. That's not a solution," Carrie said.

Some of them want the complex to hire a new trash hauler, even if it causes rent to go up.

"If it raised rent five to ten dollars a month, as long as it didn't look like that, I think that would be a better solution than leaving the trash there or having the residents put it in their homes," Carrie said.

Republic Services did eventually come out to empty the trash compactor but would not comment on the situation. Apartment managers say they're doing everything they can to prevent this from happening again, including sending their employees to pick up remaining trash.

Woodland Lake apartment managers say they're working with the company to resolve the issue, but in the meantime, they are asking their tenants to be patient while they figure out a solution.

