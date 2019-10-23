Defendant found guilty of criminal sexual conduct and other charges

A defendant has been found guilty of criminal sexual conduct among other charges on Friday, Oct. 18, according to the Jackson Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Percy Lee Oliver, born June 12, 1977, was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, carrying a maximum penalty of life in the Department of Corrections, unlawful imprisonment, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years, according to the office.

Back on Aug. 27, 2018, the office said the Black Township Public Safety Department was dispatched for reports of a sexual assault.

After further investigation, it was found that the defendant struck the victim from behind, strangled her and duct-taped her before sexually assaulting her, according to the office.

"We are pleased with this result and thank the jury for their service,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. "Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Guernsey and Blackman Public Safety Detective Merritt did an outstanding job."

Sentencing for Oliver has been scheduled for Dec. 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Judge John G. McBain’s court.

