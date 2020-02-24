Decision 2020: Shiawassee County ballot proposals

There are four proposals on the Shiawassee County ballot.

One asks for a milleage of 1.65 mills for 10 years to subsidize fire and ambulance services in Durand.

Another proposal is for a street improvement bond for Owosso. They are asking for voters to approve a levi of 2.5689 mills for 20 years.

In New Have Township there is a transportation millage to be voted on.

They are asking voters to levi .333 mills for four years to reduce Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency rates.

In Chesaning, they are asking voters to approve an increase in the sinking fund millage by .75 mills for 5 years for Chesaning Union Schools.

You can find out more about the proposals for Shiawassee County by clicking here.

Election Day is March 10.

Click here for up to the minute results on election night.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.