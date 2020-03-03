Decision 2020: Michigan Primary next Tuesday

Michigan's Primary Election is a week from Tuesday.

It will be the biggest of the seven contests held next Tuesday, but both the state Democratic and Republican parties are already looking ahead to November.

Democrats said they're focused on finding new voters.

"I want to be clear that we have an 83-county strategy. There's not a place we won't work, not a democrat we won't find to turn out but we're going to make sure that we're finding democrats in some of the counties that folks don't usually think of Democratic counties," said Lavorna Barns, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said the GOP strategy starts with a strong ground game with a particular focus on Kenty County.

"We've trained over 5000 volunteers and we've contacted over half 1 million voters across the state and we're going to continue to build proceed on through to November," said Cox.

