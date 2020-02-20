Decision 2020: Jackson County Ballot Proposals

In Jackson County, voters will be voting on the a presidential candidate, along with three other proposals.

Springport Township is looking for a police millage renewal that renews 2.5 mills for 5 years of police protection.

The other two proposals are for the Hillsdale County school district and Ingham Intermediate Schools Special Ed.

You can find out more about the proposals for Jackson County by clicking here.

Election day is March 10.

Click herefor up to the minute results on election night.

