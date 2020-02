There is one proposal on the ballot in Ionia County.

It's for an operating millage for Portland Public Schools.

They are asking voters to renew 18 mills for 4 years for school district operations.

You can find out more about the proposals for Ionia County by clicking here.

Election Day is March 10.

Click here for up to the minute results on election night.

