Decision 2020: Hillsdale Ballot Proposals

There are three proposals on the ballot Tuesday in Hillsdale County.

The first involves Linchfield Community Schools, which is proposing a sinking fund millage.

It asks voters to approve a .5 mill increase ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years (2020 to 2023).

The funds it raises will be used for such items as constructing or repair school buildings, school security improvements, as well as acquiring or upgrading the district’s technology.

The school district estimates the revenue collected by this millage if approved and levied in 2020 will be approximately $43,000.

The second is the Hillsdale County Intermediate School District’s Area Career and Technical Education Proposal.

This ballot initiative seeks expand an area career and technical education program.

It will also levy annual property tax levy of .6082 mill ($0.6082 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years (2020 to 2039).

Finally, the Pittsford Area Schools is also asking voters to approve a sinking millage fund.

The district is asking voters to approve a tax of 1 mil ($1.00 on each $1,000 of Taxable Value) for a period of five years (2021 to 2025).

The funds it raises will be used for such items as constructing or repair school buildings, school security improvements, as well as acquiring or upgrading the district’s technology.

If approved the tax would raise approximately $95,000 in its first year (2021).

You can find out more about the proposals for Hillsdale County by clicking here.

Election Day is March 10.

Click here for up to the minute results on election night.

