Decision 2020: Calhoun County Ballot Proposals

There are four proposals on the ballot Tuesday in Calhoun County.

The first involves Linchfield Community schools (which includes Homer Township in Calhoun County).

The district is proposing a sinking fund millage.

It asks voters to approve a .5 mill increase ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years (2020 to 2023).

The funds it raises will be used for such items as constructing or repair school buildings, school security improvements, as well as acquiring or upgrading the district’s technology.

The school district estimates the revenue collected by this millage if approved and levied in 2020 will be approximately $43,000.

The second is the Hillsdale County Intermediate School District’s Area Career and Technical Education Proposal.

This ballot initiative seeks expand an area career and technical education program.

It will also levy annual property tax levy of .6082 mill ($0.6082 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years (2020 to 2039).

The district estimates the revenue collected by this tax in 2020 will be approximately $703,332.

Calhoun’s ballot also includes two charter amendments for the City of Battle Creek.

The first Charter Amendment Proposal One will emend the city charter so that the entire city charter is authored in ungendered terms.

Charter Amendment Proposal Two would change the make-up of the city commission be composed of a mayor, three at-large and five ward commissioners.

Currently, the commission consists of four at-large and five ward commissioners, with the mayor and vice mayor selected by commission.

You can find out more about the proposals for Calhoun County by clicking here.

Election Day is March 10.

Click here for up to the minute results on election night.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.