Decision 2020: Branch County ballot proposals

There are three proposals on the ballot, Tuesday, March 10 in Branch County.

The first involves Linchfield Community schools (which includes Homer Township in Calhoun County).

The district is proposing a sinking fund millage.

It asks voters to approve a .5 mill increase ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years (2020 to 2023).

The funds it raises will be used for such items as constructing or repair school buildings, school security improvements, as well as acquiring or upgrading the district’s technology.

The school district estimates the revenue collected by this millage if approved and levied in 2020 will be approximately $43,000.

The second is the Hillsdale County Intermediate School District’s Area Career and Technical Education Proposal.

This ballot initiative seeks expand an area career and technical education program.

It will also levy annual property tax levy of .6082 mill ($0.6082 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 20 years (2020 to 2039).

The district estimates the revenue collected by this tax in 2020 will be approximately $703,332.

The final proposal on the ballot in Branch County is an additional millage proposal by the Glen Oaks Community College.

The millage looks to cover campus improvements at the schools St. Joseph County location.

The improvements range from classroom and lab improvements to energy efficiencies to capitol improvements.

On the ballot voters will be asked to increase the current tax used to raise funds by the community college by an additional .50 mil (that is equal to $.50 per $1000 of taxable value).

The community college is asking that this increase is levied for a period of five years (2020 to 2024).

The estimated revenue collected by this additional millage by Oaks Community College will be just over one-million dollars in 2020.

Election Day is March 10.

