Decision 2020: Ingham County ballot proposals

There are multiple items on the ballot in Ingham County.

Potter Park Zoo is asking for a millage increase by .5 mills for 6 years.

Ingham County Trails and Parks has a millage renewal that is asking voters to approve a millage renewal by .5 mills for 6 years to create and maintain a countywide parks system, including trails.

The Ingham County Health Services Millage asks for an increase by .63 mills for 4 years.

There is an East Lansing proposal to sell parking lot #4. The lot is located at Abbot Rd. and Albert Ave. and selling it will make way for MSUFCU construction.

Willamston Township has a road improvements bond on the ballot, which levies 2.97 mills for 10 years to pay for improvements and reconstruction.

Ingham County Schools is asking for an increased millage of .2438 mills for 20 years for Special Ed programs.

And CATA is looking for voters to approve a renewal of 3.007 mills for 5 years for Capital Area Transportation Authority operations.

You can find out more about the proposals for Ingham County by clicking here.

Election day is March 10.

Click here for up to the minute results on election night.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

