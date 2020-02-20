Decision 2020: Ballot proposals Clinton County

There are a few proposals on the ballot in Clinton County this March.

There's a E-911 millage that is asking for levies of .85 mills for a central dispatch center.

Pewamo-Westphalia is looking for approval for a renewal of 21 mills for 4 years for school district operations.

And Gratiot-Isabella is hoping for voters to approve increases to the millage by .1655 mills for 10 years for special education programs.

