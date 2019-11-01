Decision 2019: Jackson Co. Ballot Initiatives

Throughout mid-Michigan various governing bodies this November are seeking to have voters approve proposals that will raise funds for improvements to schools, acquire new equipment for fire departments or even seek approval to sell local property acquired in foreclosure.

There are nine counties in the News 10 viewing area, however, three counties (Clinton, Eaton, Shiawassee) will not offer any ballot proposals to voters. For voters and especially the county clerk’s offices in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties it will be very quiet on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. There are no elections or ballot proposals in either county. However, for voters in the other seven (7) counties, there are fifteen separate proposals being presented on a yes or no vote.

The majority of them, 12, dealing with education. The other three (3) involve the topic of fire protection. In this preview, we will go through the various proposals being offered on this November’s ballot. We’ll review them in each county News 10 covers and then by the governing body which is sponsoring the specific proposal.

JACKSON COUNTY

Certain voters in Jackson County will go to the polls and may decide any of four ballot proposals. Three of the proposals deal with school funding. The final ballot question is a township millage proposal for fire protection.

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT BONDING PROPOSAL

The Chelsea School District, located in Washtenaw and Jackson Counties, Michigan is asking voters to approve the borrowing a sum not to exceed $81,000,000. To do so, the district will issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series.

If passed, the district will use the acquired funds to erect, furnish, and equip school building additions. The funds will also be used to remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equip and re-equip existing school buildings and other facilities. The money will acquiring and install instructional technology in school buildings as well as purchase school buses. Finally, the funds will prepare, develop, equip, and improve playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, and school sites.

NAPOLEON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal asks voters in the district to allow its school board to continue levying a tax of $18.2225 on each $1,000 of taxable property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law. It funds the district’s per pupil foundation allowance. A remaining .2225 mill is only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a reduction required by the “Headlee” Amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963. This remaining mill will only be levied to what the district says is the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

Napoleon Community Schools are located in both Jackson and Washtenaw Counties in Michigan. This millage, if approved, will run for a period of 4 years, 2020 to 2023. It’s estimated the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved will be approximately $1,355,893 in 2020.

VANDERCOOK LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Vandercook Lake Public Schools is asking voters to raise the districts sinking fund millage in an amount not to exceed $3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation. This sinking fund millage will be collected for a period of 5 years, 2020 to 2024. The money raised will be used for the construction or repair of the district’s school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology, and other authorized purposes authorized. It’s estimated, if the millage is approved, the school district will collect approximately $295,882 in 2020.

SPRING ARBOR TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE INCREASE

In Spring Harbor Township, voters go to the polls to decide whether they will increase their fire protection millage to $2.00 per $1,000 of taxable value for five (5) years. This millage increase will be assessed from 2020 through 2024. The money raised will be used to provide funding for the Township’s Fire Department operations and the purchase of equipment. It is estimated that in 2020 this millage, if approved, will raise $4

