Decision 2019: Ingham County Ballot Proposals

Throughout mid-Michigan various governing bodies this November are seeking to have voters approve proposals that will raise funds for improvements to schools, acquire new equipment for fire departments or even seek approval to sell local property acquired in foreclosure.

There are nine counties in the News 10 viewing area, however, three counties (Clinton, Eaton, Shiawassee) will not offer any ballot proposals to voters.

For voters and especially the county clerk’s offices in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties it will be very quiet on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

There are no elections or ballot proposals in either county.

However, for voters in the other seven (7) counties, there are fifteen separate proposals being presented on a yes or no vote.

The majority of them, 12, dealing with education.

The other three (3) involve the topic of fire protection.

In this preview, we will go through the various proposals being offered on this November’s ballot.

We’ll review them in each county News 10 covers and then by the governing body which is sponsoring the specific proposal.

INGHAM COUNTY

Certain voters in Ingham County will go to the polls and may decide any of two ballot proposals.

One deals with city owned real estate.

The other proposals is a sinking fund millage for a school district.

CITY OF EAST LANSING BALLOT QUESTION

The City of East Lansing wants to recoup the purchase price for property that was purchased as the result of tax foreclosure proceedings.

This ballot question is asking voters to authorize the City Council to sell all or a portion of the 26.83 acres.

The property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of West and Coleman Roads in the northwest tier of the city.

The city describes the property as mostly vacant and unimproved, except for two billboards located on the land.

DANSVILLE SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2019 tax levy.

The millage rate will be a 0.9961 mill or $0.9961 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Residents in the Dansville Schools’ area will have this tax imposed on them for a period of 10 years, 2020 to 2029.

This funds collected, if approved, will continue to provide for the purchase of real estate for school facility sites as well as the construction or repair of school buildings.

The district estimates the tax will collect approximately $200,343.63 in 2020.