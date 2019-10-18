Decision 2019: Hillsdale County Ballot Proposals

Throughout mid-Michigan various governing bodies this November are seeking to have voters approve proposals that will raise funds for improvements to schools, acquire new equipment for fire departments or even seek approval to sell local property acquired in foreclosure.

There are nine counties in the News 10 viewing area, however, three counties (Clinton, Eaton, Shiawassee) will not offer any ballot proposals to voters.

For voters and especially the county clerk’s offices in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties it will be very quiet on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

There are no elections or ballot proposals in either county.

However, for voters in the other seven (7) counties, there are fifteen separate proposals being presented on a yes or no vote.

The majority of them, 12, dealing with education. The other three (3) involve the topic of fire protection.

In this preview, we will go through the various proposals being offered on this November’s ballot.

We’ll review them in each county News 10 covers and then by the governing body which is sponsoring the specific proposal.

HILLSDALE COUNTY

In Hillsdale County, only voters in the Reading Community School District will go to the polls this November with the responsibility of voting on a ballot proposal.

This education proposal seeks brick and mortar improvements in the district’s facilities.

Due to the location of the school district in mid-Michigan, voters located in the district can be found in both Hillsdale and Branch Counties.

So, the final decision on the proposals will not just be for Hillsdale County voters to decide.

READING COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – BONDING PROPOSAL

In the area served by Reading Community Schools, the voters are being asked to approve a proposal which seeks to borrow a sum that the district says will not exceed $6,520,000.

Along with the money being borrowed Reading will issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds.

The money will be used to remodel school buildings, as well as improving and equipping playgrounds.

Reading schools in its proposal says the estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2020 will be 1.41 mill or $1.41 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

They also say this will be a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy.

In the proposal’s description, the school district says the maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-three (23) years.

The description outlines that the estimated average annual millage needed to retire the expected bond debt is 2.31 mills or $2.31 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

As we stated earlier, Reading Community School voters are located not only in Hillsdale County, but also in Branch.