Decision 2019: Branch County Races for Elected Officials

This November, voters in ten specific areas in four counties in the News 10 viewing area will go to the polls to elect various officials ranging from mayor to city council members.

This article will preview the various races that are being contested in mid-Michigan.

BRANCH COUNTY

Only voters in Coldwater will be going to the polls to choose various elected officials for their city.

This includes the race for mayor and a contested race in the city’s first ward.

The election for city council in Wards Two, Three and Four are unopposed.

We have listed the races below:

COLDWATER MAYOR (2 yr.)

Dan Corwin

Tom Kramer

COLDWATER COUNCIL

Ward 1 (4 yr. Term)

Cisco Oritz

Emily Rissman

Ward 2 (4 yr. Term)

Chris Pierce

(Unopposed)

Ward 3 (4 yr. Term)

John Petzko

(Unopposed)

Ward 4 (4 yr. Term)

Scott Houtz

(Unopposed)

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

