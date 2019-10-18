Decision 2019: Calhoun County Ballot Proposals

Throughout mid-Michigan various governing bodies this November are seeking to have voters approve proposals that will raise funds for improvements to schools, acquire new equipment for fire departments or even seek approval to sell local property acquired in foreclosure.

There are nine counties in the News 10 viewing area, however, three counties (Clinton, Eaton, Shiawassee) will not offer any ballot proposals to voters. For voters and especially the county clerk’s offices in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties it will be very quiet on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. There are no elections or ballot proposals in either county.

However, for voters in the other seven (7) counties, there are fifteen separate proposals being presented on a yes or no vote. The majority of them, 12, dealing with education. The other three (3) involve the topic of fire protection.

In this preview, we will go through the various proposals being offered on this November’s ballot. We’ll review them in each county News 10 covers and then by the governing body which is sponsoring the specific proposal.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Calhoun County voters will go to the polls and may decide any of four ballot proposals. Two of the four proposals deal with the issue of education. The other proposals involve fire protection in two townships. These proposals are being offered by governing bodies that straddle in one case several county lines. So, the final decision on all of the proposals will not just be for Calhoun County voters to decide.

KALAMAZOO REGIONAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICE AGENCY – AREA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROPOSAL

The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency is also known as KRESA. KRESA is offering this education proposal to establish a career and technical program. In the language found on the ballot, KRESA estimates that if the annual property tax levied for this purpose is limited to 1 mill, that is $1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for a period of 20 years, the potential revenue collected is approximately $8,264,827.

KRESA voters are located not only in Calhoun County, but also in Kalamazoo as the school district’s name would suggest and also Barry County.

TEKONSHA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow Tekonsha Community Schools to continue to impose the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2019 tax levy.

That tax currently stands at a rate of 0.9977 mill or $0.9977 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for residents in the Tekonsha Community Schools area.

If approved the proposal will renew this tax for a period of 8 years, 2020 to 2027.

The funds provided by the tax will primarily go towards the purchase of real estate for future school sites and the construction or repair of school buildings.

The district in its description of the proposal says if approved and levied in 2020 approximately $68,212 will be collected.

Tekonsha Community Schools’ voters are located not only in Calhoun County, but also in Branch.

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP FIRE APPARATUS MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

Fredonia Township is asking voters to approve a tax renewal of 1 mill or $1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value for what they describe as the purchase of new fire apparatus.

The township will levy the tax for eight (8) years, 2020 through 2027.

Fredonia Township estimates this 1-mill renewal will raise an estimated $69,275.00 in its first year.

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP BONDS FOR TOWNSHIP FIRE HALL IMPROVEMENTS

The Township of Tekonsha renovate and improve the community’s fire hall.

To do so, it is asking voters to approve an issuance of general obligation unlimited tax bonds in one or more series in an amount not to exceed $900,000.

The specific purpose of this request will pay the cost of financing the renovation and improvements to the Township Fire Hall in the Township.

The bonds, financing the project, will pay out for a maximum period of 20 years.

The township’s plan also calls for a tax of 0.9731 mill or $0.9731 per $1,000 of taxable value.

This will be used to pay off the debt servicing the bonds in the first year of the levy, and to levy an estimated average of 0.9994 mill each subsequent year for debt service, until the bonds are retired.

The township’s fire hall building is located at 166 Spires Parkway.

The renovation plans for the facility include: purchase and installation of up to four sets of overhead doors; structural upgrades; ventilation and exhaust system upgrades; utility, plumbing, and electrical upgrades; parking lot, approach and site improvements; purchase and installation of safety equipment, which include non-skid surfaces.