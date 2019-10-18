Decision 2019: Branch County Ballot Proposals

Throughout mid-Michigan various governing bodies this November are seeking to have voters approve proposals that will raise funds for improvements to schools, acquire new equipment for fire departments or even seek approval to sell local property acquired in foreclosure.

There are nine counties in the News 10 viewing area, however, three counties (Clinton, Eaton, Shiawassee) will not offer any ballot proposals to voters. For voters and especially the county clerk’s offices in Clinton and Shiawassee Counties it will be very quiet on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

There are no elections or ballot proposals in either county.

However, for voters in the other seven (7) counties, there are fifteen separate proposals being presented on a yes or no vote. The majority of them, 12, dealing with education. The other three (3) involve the topic of fire protection.

In this preview, we will go through the various proposals being offered on this November’s ballot. We’ll review them in each county News 10 covers and then by the governing body which is sponsoring the specific proposal.

BRANCH COUNTY

Branch County voters will go to the polls and may decide any of four ballot proposals.

All of the proposals deal with the issue of education.

Three of the four proposals are being offered by governing bodies that have voters in more than one county.

So, the final decision on those proposals will not just be for Branch County voters to decide.

COLDWATER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL

This proposal is asking voters in the district for a tax increase.

The school district wants to increase resident’s taxes not to exceed .9744 mill or $0.9744 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

This increase will stand for a period of 10 years ranging for 2021 to 2030.

The funds collected will allow the district to create what’s called a “sinking fund” for the purchase of real estate for and the construction or repair of school buildings.

It will also be used for school security improvements as well as the acquisition or upgrading of the district’s technology.

In the proposal’s description, Coldwater Community Schools estimate the revenue collected if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $876,262.

READING COMMUNITY SCHOOLS – BONDING PROPOSAL

In the area served by Reading Community Schools, the voters are being asked to approve a proposal which seeks to borrow a sum that the district says will not exceed $6,520,000.

Along with the money being borrowed Reading will issue general obligation unlimited tax bonds.

The money will be used to remodel school buildings, as well as improving and equipping playgrounds.

Reading schools in its proposal says the estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2020 will be 1.41 mill or $1.41 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

They also say this will be a 0 mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. In the proposal’s description, the school district says the maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-three (23) years.

The description outlines that the estimated average annual millage needed to retire the expected bond debt is 2.31 mills or $2.31 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Reading Community School voters are located not only in Branch County, but also in Hillsdale.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT AREA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROPOSAL

The proposal offered by the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District (ISD) is seeking voter approval to establish an area career and technical education program.

The district is proposing an annual property tax limited to 1 mill or $1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for a period of 10 years (2019 to 2028).

In the proposal’s description, St. Joseph ISD estimates the revenue collected if the millage is approved and levied in 2019 will be approximately $2,370,330.

The district adds that funds are expected to be disbursed to a consortium of school districts operating an area career and technical education program.

The consortium may also include: Burr Oak Community Schools, Centreville Public Schools, Colon Community Schools, Constantine Public Schools, Mendon Community Schools, Nottawa Community School, the Sturgis Public School District, Three Rivers Community Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools.

St. Joseph ISD voters are located not only in Branch County, but also in Cass, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph.

TEKONSHA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow Tekonsha Community Schools to continue to impose the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2019 tax levy.

That tax currently stands at a rate of 0.9977 mill or $0.9977 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation for residents in the Tekonsha Community Schools area.

If approved the proposal will renew this tax for a period of 8 years, 2020 to 2027.

The funds provided by the tax will primarily go towards the purchase of real estate for future school sites and the construction or repair of school buildings.

The district in its description of the proposal says if approved and levied in 2020 approximately $68,212 will be collected.

Tekonsha Community Schools’ voters are located not only in Branch County, but also in Calhoun.