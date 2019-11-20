December announced as Christmas Tree Month

December has been officially announced as Michigan Christmas Tree month.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell and Amy Start, Executive Director of the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, celebrated the important economic and cultural impact of Christmas Trees in Michigan.

They toured Tannenbaum Farms in Mason.

Start said that buying a real tree over a fake tree is beneficial in more ways than one.

"After the holidays, a tree can be mulched. It doesn't go into a landfill like an artificial tree," Start said. "After several years, an artificial will end up in a landfill."

Not only are they environmentally more friendly, buying a real tree supports small local farms, and making memories with family.

"You gotta go out to the farm and select your real tree with your family and make those memories," Start said.

