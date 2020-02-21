Decade of Dan: Gilbert receives Lifetime Achievement award

A standing ovation greeted Dan Gilbert Friday at MGM Grand Detroit, as the Quicken Loans co-founder and Cleveland Cavaliers owner made his first public appearance since suffering a stroke last spring.

Gilbert, 58, was honored at Crain's Newsmakers of the Year conference, receiving a Lifetime Achievement award.

Gilbert thanked his family for their support during his recovery, saying he's proud of his children and their work ethic. He also thanked members of his staff from Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures, stressing the importance of creating a good culture in the workplace.

He compared the state of Detroit now to what it was when he spoke at a similar conference in 2008, saying that the people of Detroit need to continue to help each other; more specifically, he emphasized his belief that, "a leader's job is not to create more followers. A leader's job is to create more leaders."

Gilbert received a plaque that depicted the front page of a newspaper, with the headline "Decade of Dan."

