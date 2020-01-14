Debate continues over how to fix Michigan's roads

The debate about how to fix Michigan's pothole plagued roads is swirling around the State Capitol again.

Speculation that Governor Gretchen Whitmer might propose the sale of bonds to cover road repair costs has lawmakers speaking out.

News 10 spoke to a few Republican Lawmakers in Lansing Tuesday morning.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield says there has to be a better solution to the road funding problem.

"I think we need to fix the tax structure at the pump and ensure that every penny that's paid in taxes at the pump goes to roads before we ever start looking at taking on new debt," said Chatfield.

Governor Whitmer has neither confirmed nor denied whether or not she will propose the sale of road bonds.

We could find out her road funding plan during her 2020 State of the State address on Jan. 29.

