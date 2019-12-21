Death toll in India citizenship law protests climbs to 17

Three people have died during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 17.

The chief of police in Uttar Pradesh state says the three deaths on Saturday have increased the death toll in the state to nine. He did not give further details on the latest deaths.

The government also issued an advisory asking broadcasters across India to refrain from using content that could inflame further violence.

