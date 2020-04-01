Death of retired priest causes concern for outcome of legal battle

The Diocese of Lansing is mourning the death of father Jonathan Wehrle.

The former pastor of Saint Martha Parish in Okemos was charged with stealing millions of dollars from the parish, money allegedly used to pay for his mansion.

His death ends the criminal case,but the court fight over the missing money could drag on for years.

Bishop Earl Boyea tweeted the news Of Wehrle's death Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested in 2017 on accusations of embezzlement.

The case was stalled while the state supreme court considered an appeal from his lawyers.

David Kerr, Catholic Diocese Of Lansing said, "Regarding of what people thought of 2017 and prior to that. I think the catholic sensibility is one that unites in death in order to owe peoples charity and pray for peoples soul of the deceased."

He continued, "There has been a line drawn under this matter legally speaking there seems to be a line drawn under the death of father Wehrle. God rest his soul."

The church's insurance company was able to pay the parish a few million dollars as compensation, but the insurance company was still in a legal battle with Wherle at the time of his passing.

The insurance company's lawyer today who says it's too early to tell what father Wehrle's death will do to the court case.

Court records also show Wehrle still owed property taxes on his mansion near Williamstown for 2018 and 2019.

Right now the trust in his name owes more than $64 thousand in taxes.

The state could foreclose on the home if the 2018 payment isn't made within a year.

The cause of father Wehrle's death has not been announced, but the parish tells News 10 it was not Coronavirus.

There are no plans for a funeral at this time.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.