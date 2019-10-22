Dean Transportation owns bus involved in Lansing hit-and-run

Dean Transportation is acknowledging one of its buses was involved in an crash Monday morning that left a pedestrian critically injured.

Lansing Police were dispatched to the area of north Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Filley Street on Monday, Oct. 21 at approximately 7:37 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a bus.

A 60-year-old man was transported by the Lansing Fire Department to a hospital with critical injuries.

Witnesses told officers a yellow bus drove off after the man was struck, Lansing police said.

In a news release, Dean Transportation said one of its buses was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian Monday at approximately 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of MLK and Filley Street.

“We are deeply saddened that someone was injured by one of our buses," Dean Transportation President and CEO Kellie Dean said in the release.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the pedestrian and their family. Dean Transportation is working in close cooperation and coordination with the Lansing Police Department on their investigation of the accident."

The driver of the bus has been identified and has since been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, according to the release.

The release did not say whether or not any children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

