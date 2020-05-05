Dean Transportation drivers deliver food to thousands of students

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hover over the state of Michigan, Dean Transportation said it is putting its drivers to use during this uncertain time.

Dean Transportation said the company delivers meals to 23 communities up to five days a week depending on the demand in the area. The company said it has gathered nearly 150 staff members to drive the buses, deliver food and package meals.

Dean Transporation said it has delivered about 330,000 meals to school children across the state of Michigan.

The company said of the 100 buses that are out delivering food, 22 of them are designed to deliver to students with special needs.

“Our company was originally founded to serve families of students with different abilities, and that passion still drives our operations today,” said Dean. “I am incredibly proud of the role our drivers and staff are playing to support schools and families to ensure our students—including those with special needs—are taken care of as this pandemic runs its course.”

The company said it is following CDC guidelines in order to keep everyone safe.

“We have a thorough plan to keep everyone safe and healthy during food delivery,” Dean said. “Some aspects of our safety plan are strict check-in procedures for health screening, cleaning the buses after each route with CDC approved cleaner, wearing personal protective equipment and adhering to social distancing policies.”

Dean Transportation has made deliveries to the following districts:

• Algonac Community Schools

• AMA Educational Service District

• Battle Creek Public

• Birch Run Area Schools

• Cadillac Public

• Cedar Springs Public

• Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Services District

• Colon Community Schools

• C.O.O.R Intermediate School District

• Crestwood School District

• Eastpointe Community Schools

• Grand Blanc Charter Academy

• Ingham Intermediate School District - Special Education

• Lake City Area Schools

• LakeVille Community Schools

• Marion School District

• Muskegon Public Schools

• Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy

• Potterville Public Schools

• Sparta Area Schools

• Trenton Public Schools

• Tri County Area Schools

• Walled Lake

