Deal or no deal? Lower bowl MSU-Illinois tickets going for $6

If you still have faith in Michigan State’s football program, StubHub.com has a deal for you.

As of noon Wednesday, lower bowl tickets for Saturday’s home game against Illinois were sale for as low as $6 apiece.

Prices on StubHub are much cheaper than what MSU’s athletics website is offering. Prices range from $50 to $80 per ticket on the website.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium and will be broadcast on FS1.

The Spartans are 4-4 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten and have lost three straight by a combined score of 100-17.

Illinois (5-4) is one game from qualifying for a bowl game and has signature wins over Wisconsin and Purdue.

MSU coach Mark Dantonio is expected to be shorthanded against the Illini.

Receiver Darrell Stewart wasn’t listed on the team’s depth chart released Tuesday because of an injury.

And linebacker Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten for the remainder of this season because of a failed drug test.

MSU has filed an appeal with the Big Ten about Bachie’s status. It’s unclear when conference officials could respond to it.

Saturday’s game marks the 47th meeting between MSU and Illinois and the first in Spartan Stadium since 2010.

The Spartans lead the all-time series 26-18-2 and have a 13-8-1 record in East Lansing. MSU has won 12 of the last 14 meetings.

