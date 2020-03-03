Police continue investigation into deadly crash on I-275

Michigan State Police are still investigating a deadly crash that closed southbound I-275 Tuesday morning.

Police say a man, who is believed to be in his 50's, was struck by another car.

At first, police thought the man was outside of his vehicle changing a tire. Then, police later said the man crashed into the guardrail.

It is unknown why he was outside of his vehicle.

The driver who hit the 50-year-old was a man believed to be in his 30's.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The freeway reopened just before 10 a.m.

