Deadline to submit direct deposit Info

A deadline is looming if you want to get your coronavirus economic impact money electronically.

The IRS says wednesday is the last day you'll be able to enter your banking information to have your stimulus check deposited directly into your account.

People should visit the "Get My Payment" tool on IRS.GOV by noon eastern time Wednesday (May 13), to check on their payment status and, when available, provide their direct deposit information.

After noon Wednesday, the IRS will begin preparing millions of files for paper checks that will begin arriving through late May and into June.

