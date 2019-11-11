DeWitt public schools honor veterans

The students and staff of DeWitt Public Schools will celebrate the sacrifices of veterans by paying tribute during its 14th annual Veteran's Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 11.

The event is open to the public and the school encourages veterans and community members to attend the event. The ceremony will be held in the high school gymnasium at 9:30 a.m.

The ceremony will include performances by the high school band and choir, as well as the choir from Herbison Woods elementary school.

Michael Price, a veteran from Michigan Army National Gaurd, will speak at the event. Price graduated from DeWitt High School in 1985.

This year's theme is "Service to your country, your community and to yourself".

People can donate at the event or online. A portion of what is donated will be given to Blue Star Service Dogs, a non-profit organization which provides trained rescue dogs to Veterans seeking help in recovery from PTSD or any other brain-related injury while serving their country.

