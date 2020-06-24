DeWitt native earns third-straight trip to bull riding nationals

16-year-old DeWitt Native Lane Boshaw has been riding bulls since he was seven years old. His love for the sport has led him to competing in rodeos across the country.

After qualifying by placing in the top 4 in the state of Michigan, Boshaw is headed to nationals in Oklahoma next month (July 17-23). This will be his third-straight year going to nationals.

Boshaw says he can't thank his parents enough for the support throughout the years.

"With me qualifying this year I've done can drives. My mom has taken me every night to take cans and she's always there helping me out. She videos, my dad videos and every video I have all I can hear in the background even when I'm riding is my dad saying 'Ride, Lane. Ride!'. They're the biggest supporters I have, I can't thank them enough," Boshaw said.

His mother Nicole has traveled with him to some of the tournaments and is just happy to be able to help her son live his dream.

"It's amazing to see him living his dream. I mean it's what every parent wants to see their kids following their dreams and being able to give that dream to them," said Boshaw.

