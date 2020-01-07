DeWitt man sentenced 18-70 years for holding 13-year-old captive

A DeWitt Township man will be spending between 18 and 70 years behind bars for holding a 13-year-old girl captive.

Austin Woodbury, 23, met the girl online. In addition to holding her captive, he also beat and raped her.

Woodbury was sentenced Monday in Clinton County Circuit Court and was charged with nine felonies and one misdemeanor including criminal sexual conduct, strangulation and distributing marijuana.

He held the girl, from Kalkaska, in his trailer for three weeks.

The girl was allowed to leave a few times but was pulled back to the trailer each time, according to Michigan State Police.

The teenager is staying in a residential treatment facility for now, according to the Clinton County Prosecutors Office.

