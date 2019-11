The DeWitt Township Police Department needs your help Wednesday identifying two people who are accused of using a stolen credit card.

These two allegedly used the stolen card at the Home Depot on Waverly Road.

The card reportedly belongs to a DeWitt Township resident who had it stolen from their vehicle in the Clinton Village 2 subdivision.

If you recognize either of these people, contact the DeWitt Township Police Department.

