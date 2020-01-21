UPDATE: DeWitt Officer undergoes surgery after crash

DeWitt Township Officer Robert Stump is expected to have surgery on Tuesday, Jan. 21. He is also still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his lower body.

The 33-year-old woman that intentionally hit a DeWitt police vehicle during a car chase last week is still in the hospital.

Police still are not releasing her name.

She required surgery for lower body injuries, although she's expected to be okay.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Officer is recommending several felony charges against the woman. There is no warrant for her arrest related to the crash, but if there is one she will be handed over to the sheriff's custody once she's able to leave the hospital.

On the day of the accident, Chief DeKorte was in pursuit of a woman who was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan in Laingsburg at about 11:03 a.m.

He said the chase lasted 11 minutes and started after the woman was stopped for an outstanding warrant.

The warrant had been issued in 54B District Court in East Lansing for dangerous drugs.

Chief DeKorte said he recognized the woman and saw her driving around downtown Laingsburg.

Chief DeKorte said the woman drove through Laingsburg, headed west to Round Lake Road, then to Chadwick, onto to northbound Williams and then to westbound Jason before the accident happened.

While in the area of West Jason Road, he said DeWitt Township Police had an idea that she was coming and put out two spike strips.

Chief DeKorte said the woman hit the spike strips but continued driving westbound on Jason for about a half-mile.

As she approached Old U.S. 27, Chief DeKorte said officers turned on eastbound Jason Road and tried to stop her.

Chief DeKorte said she crossed the center line and drove straight into a DeWitt Township officer's vehicle.

Chief DeKorte said the woman told police that she hit the vehicle because she wanted to kill herself.