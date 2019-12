DeWitt Township Police are looking for the woman pictured above.

Police want to talk to her about a fraudulent $500 transaction on Nov. 23. The transaction happened at the Speedway on South Business 27.

She claimed to be a former Speedway manager when employees confronted her for reaching over the counter and touching the register.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to call DeWitt Township Police.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.