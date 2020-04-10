DeVos reaches settlement in lawsuit over loan relief program

The U.S. Education Department is promising to process student loan forgiveness claims for nearly 170,000 borrowers within 18 months as part of a proposed settlement announced Friday in a federal lawsuit filed in California.

The lawsuit alleged that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos illegally stalled a program known as borrower defense to repayment, which forgives federal student loans for borrowers who are cheated by their colleges.

When the lawsuit was filed in June 2019, it had been a year since the department issued a final decision on any claim.

Under the settlement, DeVos admits no wrongdoing but promises to issue final decisions on all pending claims within 18 months and to cancel debt for approved claims within 21 months.

