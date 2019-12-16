De La Salle football players file lawsuit against high school

The families of suspended De La Salle football players filed a lawsuit against the private catholic high school.

According to Fox 2, the lawsuit claims that the high school discriminated against the students, two of whom are Black and one Hispanic, by suspending them but not 10 other white students who were also suspects in the hazing allegations.

The lawsuit says that the three students were offered by President John Knight to return to school if they gave named the other students involved in the hazing.

The three students have missed 43 days of school, putting them at risk for graduation, Fox 2 reported.

