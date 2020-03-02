Daytime sleepiness concerns for seniors

Older adults, who are often sleepy during the day, may be at risk for serious health problems.

That's according to a new study from Stanford University.

Researchers surveyed thousands of people over 65 about their sleeping habits.

They found seniors with excessive daytime sleepiness had double the risk of developing diabetes than those who were never sleepy during the day.

They were also twice as likely to be diagnosed with cancer.

The study was led by researchers at Stanford University and presented at the American Academy of Neurology's annual meeting.

