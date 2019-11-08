Day Three: Social media becomes major evidence in murder trial

A third day of trial is revealing new details about the brutal murder of a man in Holt.

Testimony on Friday showed how social media played a big role in Ammar Al-Yassari's death.

A digital forensic scientist testified that he extracted data from Bdour and Ammar Al-Yassari's cell phones the day after the murder.

The day of the murder, the couple exchanged 193 messages, with Ammar's last message being "going home feel tired."

Surveillance video showed him leaving work to go home where prosecutors say he was brutally murdered. The scientist also found Snapchat and the TextNow app had been uninstalled from Bdour's phone, but both apps had been used the day of the murder.

Prosecutors say Bdour used these apps to secretly communicate with Jacob Ficher. Data also shows Bdour had one missed call via Facebook messenger the day of the murder.

"Who did you identify that belonging to?"

"That top number I identified it to a Facebook profile belonging to a Jacob Ficher," James Terill, digital forensic scientist with MSU police, said.

An Ingham County Sheriff's Office detective tracked down Ficher's Facebook profile, which showed he was mutual friends with Bdour.

"You were able to locate a primary account belonging to Bdour Al-Yassari?"

"Yes," Ryan Cramer, a detective with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, said.

"What was the name of that primary account?"

"Bdour Al-Yassari," Cramer said.

"Were you able to locate a second Facebook account you believe to belong to Bdour Al-Yassari?"

"Dua Al-Yassari," Cramer said.

Two days after the murder, Ficher sent an ongoing message to his roommate asking for a ride to Rockey's Roadhouse.

It was there, a bartender previously testified, that Ficher called himself the devil and said he had committed a homicide.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

