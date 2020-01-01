Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) - David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died.

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has died. In December, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery in New York City. (Credit: AP)

He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984.

By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

