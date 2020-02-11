Dart Container announces layoffs in Mason

Dart Container will be reducing its staff in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to a statement released to News 10.

The layoffs will impact about 65 employees who work on Dart's Mason campus.

The company said the reduction is being done to "align administrative and sales staffing with current customer demands and support the company's future strategy and direction."

Dart said the reduction includes about 6% of Dart's administrative and sales staff worldwide and less than 1% of the company's entire workforce.

“The decision to adjust our corporate and sales workforce was very difficult and painful, but one that was necessary to ensure the continued success of Dart well into the future,” said Dart CEO Jim Lammers. “Today was tough – certainly for those who left, and their fellow coworkers."

Employees who were affected by the adjustment were offered a package that included a severance based on their years of service, additional monies for those enrolled in Dart medical plans to help with health care premiums and high-quality outplacement assistance, the company said.

“The changing preferences of our customers and consumers are creating exciting opportunities for the future of food and beverage packaging,” Lammers said. “Dart is focused on providing thoughtfully designed, sustainable packaging that gives people the freedom to safely enjoy the food and drinks they love, wherever and whenever they want. That’s why we’re investing heavily in our innovation capabilities. We’re experimenting with recyclable and compostable materials and using different technologies to create ever-more-sustainable products. We want our food and beverage packaging to satisfy the three key criteria our customers weigh when choosing products: functionality, affordability and sustainability.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.