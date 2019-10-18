Darius Moon house sold for $8,500

Alesia Flowers was more than ecstatic when she found out the house she bided on last month for $8,500 is now hers.

The house was designed and built by Darius Moon, who was a well-known architect in Lansing in the 1800s and 1900s.

Flowers said that she has loved his work since she was a child.

"I loved his work since I was a child before I even knew better. I used to ask my father 'can you purchase the Moon House that was the one next door?' and he said 'Lesia, if I got it for $1, it would cost $10,000 in Rehabit,' that was 100 years ago," Flowers said.

Darius Moon, who was originally born in New York in 1851, later moved to Eaton County when he was 3-years-old.

He began his architect career in 1883 and is now responsible for designing and building over 260 beautiful structures, most of them being in the area of Lansing and East Lansing.

