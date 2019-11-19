The rumors of MSU Football Head Coach Mark Dantonio's demise are greatly exaggerated.

Despite retirement rumors swirling following Michigan State's 44-10 lost to Michigan on Saturday, Dantonio says he plans to be back next season at Tuesday morning's press conference.

News 10's Tim Staudt believes Dantonio will plan to coach for a 14th season next fall with the Spartans as leaving the team would harm his 2020 recruiting class, which signs next month, and the Spartans are desperate for new talent.

"I plan to coach next year, yes, but there are things I can't control and I've always said that. And I have always said I live in the present and that's what I believe too. But to answer the questions, I intend to be back, my intentions are there yeah," Dantonio said.

