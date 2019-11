A house that's dangling over Lake Michigan, won't be allowed to fall into the lake.

The homeowner has hired a contractor to demolish it.

He told a Grand Rapids TV station that he's owned the home for several years and is sad to see it go, but he knows it's time to get it over with.

Erosion and high water levels have washed away part of the bluff it sits on.

